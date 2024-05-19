 

Sabrina Carpenter makes 'SNL' debut with hit songs performance

Sabrina Carpenter appeared as the musical guest on 'Saturday Night Live' latest episode which aired on May 18, 2024

By
Web Desk

May 19, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter just made her Saturday Night Live debut as a musical guest on the program’s latest episode.

The 25-year-old songstress performed for the comedic show’s season 49, finale on May 18, where Jake Gyllenhaal served as the host.

In her first performance, Carpenter sang her hit track, Espresso, set to the theme of a bar as she sported a red-coloured minidress.

While the second performance featured the star crooning a medley of her songs, Feather and Nonsense.

Carpenter’s Saturday Night Live or SNL performance comes shortly after she released her latest single, Espresso, which secured her a spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Espresso was released on April 12 and landed the No. 4 spot last week and has now completed four weeks on the chart. Other charting songs by Carpenter include the two songs she performed, Nonsense and Feather.

Recently, Sabrina Carpenter was also supporting act for Taylor Swift’s iconic Eras Tour, from August 2023 to March 2024 where the 34-year-old singer referred to the Skin singer as a “sweet angel princess” in one of her tour announcements. 

