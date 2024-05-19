 

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny getting back together?

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny called it quits in December 2023

May 19, 2024

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny still share “a strong connection” between them.

After breaking up in December 2023, the couple was most recently spotted looking cozy during a 2024 Met Gala after-party which sparked speculation that the two are back together.

"Kendall and Bad Bunny are still in contact and spend time together when they can. There's a strong connection between them whenever they're together and they have the same chemistry that they've always had,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

They added, "They're having fun for now, but are hoping to figure things out in a way that makes sense. They're not necessarily back together or an exclusive item, but there is definitely still a vibe between them. Neither of them feels any pressure and appreciate that they can enjoy space when they want. It's casual, easy, and comfortable between them."

At the time of their breakup, an insider had claimed that things between them started “to slowly fizzle out.”

"Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately and things slowly started to fizzle out between them,” they had said.

