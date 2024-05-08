Hilary Duff reveals first glimpse of newborn with Matthew Koma: See photos

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma welcomed their third child together

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma announce the arrival of third child, baby girl

Hilary Duff has given birth to her fourth child on May 3, 2024.

Duff welcomed a baby girl named Towness Meadow Bair, which marks her third child with husband, Matthew Koma.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, A Cinderella Story actress announced the arrival of her daughter, describing initial days with her as "pure moments of magic."

She posted black and white photos, featuring heartwarming moments with her newborn daughter.



In the caption Duff wrote, "Townes Meadow Bair , now we know why she made us wait so long…She was perfecting those Cheeks!"

"I Have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic. We all love you like you’ve been here all along beauty. 5/3/24," she added further.

Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff are already parent to daughter Banks, 5, and Mae, 2, meanwhile, the actress also has an 11-year-old son, Luca, from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie.