Kate Beckinsale shares hilarious farmer encounter on filming set

Kate Beckinsale made a joke in a recent post on Instagram while enjoying her time shooting her upcoming film.



On Sunday, the 50-year-old actress took to her official social media account to share a video chasing a herd of goats in Italy.

Kate posted a series of snaps with a short clip in which she can be seen running behind goats while wearing a pair of heels.

However, in the video, she suddenly turned around and started running in the opposite direction as she claimed that the owner of goats saw her chasing his goats.

She captioned her post by writing, “Oh Italy :your sunny ,enveloping charm except when you try and pat a goat and almost get shot by a farmer.”

Moreover, other photos feature the Underworld star filming on the set of her forthcoming movie, Stolen Girl.

Additionally, the actress has been occupied with making of her new kidnapping-thriller movie, helmed by James Kent, starring Scott Eastwood as well.

The film is based on the real-life story of a woman named, Maureen Dabbagh who spent years searching for her abducted daughter.

The production of the film is going on in full swing but no official release date has been announced.