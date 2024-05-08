Rebel Wilson's shocking memoir creates rift with friend Isla Fisher

Rebel Wilson’s memoir was published in the US and UK in April 2024

Rebel Wilson's shocking memoir creates rift with friend Isla Fisher

Rebel Wilson revealed that she has not spoken with her friend Isla Fisher since the claims she made about her ex-husband Sacha Baron Cohen in recent memoir.

On Wednesday morning, May 8, the 44-year-old actress appeared on Kyle and Jackie O Show and talked about the silent treatment by Fisher following the release of her memoir.

"I haven't spoken to her," she told hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie 'O' Henderson.

"Obviously, I used to be friends with her before all this happened," Wilson said, adding, "We did a movie together called Bachelorette."

It is pertinent to mention that just one week before the Pitch Perfect actress accused her former Grimsby co-star, of inappropriate behavior on set, Fisher announced her split from Cohen after 14 years of marriage.

During the podcast, Wilson mentioned that the revelations in her memoir weren't the reason behind Fisher’s separation from Cohen, but concurred the “timing wasn't great for him.”

"I don't feel like I'm the reason [for their break up]. But it might have just been his general treatment of women," she added.

For those unversed, the Senior Year actress’ memoir Rebel Rising included a black-out chapter titled 'Sacha Baron Cohen and Other A**holes' in which Wilson has described the allegedly indecent behavior of Cohen on the set of their 2016 comedy movie Grimsby.