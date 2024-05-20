Netflix begins filming 'Man on Fire' series

Man on Fire series is coming to Netflix soon.

Announced in early 2023, A.J. Quinell’s thrilling series will feature eight hour-long episodes and is written and produced by Kyle Killen, known for his work on the Fear Street trilogy and Halo TV series.

According to Whats On Netflix the production is currently in its pre-production phase, with filming set to begin in late July 2024 and wrap up by March 2025.

Although the release date is not yet confirmed, fans can expect to see the series debut in late 2025 or 2026.

The story follow John Creasy, a broken ex-mercenary who seeks to avenge the death of his best friend.

As he embarks on this mission, Creasy must also protect his fallen comrade’s daughter from the forces that destroyed her family.

The casting for the series is underway, with Carmen Cuba leading the search for talent.