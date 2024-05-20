 

Netflix begins filming 'Man on Fire' series

'Man on Fire' series is expected to debut in late 2025 or 2026 on Netflix

By
Web Desk

May 20, 2024

Netflix begins filming 'Man on Fire' series

Man on Fire series is coming to Netflix soon.

Announced in early 2023, A.J. Quinell’s thrilling series will feature eight hour-long episodes and is written and produced by Kyle Killen, known for his work on the Fear Street trilogy and Halo TV series.

According to Whats On Netflix the production is currently in its pre-production phase, with filming set to begin in late July 2024 and wrap up by March 2025.

Although the release date is not yet confirmed, fans can expect to see the series debut in late 2025 or 2026.

The story follow John Creasy, a broken ex-mercenary who seeks to avenge the death of his best friend. 

As he embarks on this mission, Creasy must also protect his fallen comrade’s daughter from the forces that destroyed her family.

The casting for the series is underway, with Carmen Cuba leading the search for talent.

Travis Kelce reveals Taylor Swift told him to 'have fun' at Kelce Jam
Travis Kelce reveals Taylor Swift told him to 'have fun' at Kelce Jam
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez marriage still intact amid split rumors?
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez marriage still intact amid split rumors?
BTS Suga expresses anxiety over 'tougher' solo 'concert'
BTS Suga expresses anxiety over 'tougher' solo 'concert'
Jon Wysocki, STAIND rock band drummer breathes his last at 53
Jon Wysocki, STAIND rock band drummer breathes his last at 53
Zayn Malik headlines solo concert first time ever since One Direction split
Zayn Malik headlines solo concert first time ever since One Direction split
Jeff Daniel dishes out 'Dumb and Dumber' toilet scene
Jeff Daniel dishes out 'Dumb and Dumber' toilet scene
Cher reveals she will spend 78th birthday 'under the bed'
Cher reveals she will spend 78th birthday 'under the bed'
Jennifer Lopez accused of being 'nasty and rude person' video
Jennifer Lopez accused of being 'nasty and rude person'
Diddy breaks silence on 2016 abusive video
Diddy breaks silence on 2016 abusive video
Kevin Costner pens down heartfelt tribute to late ‘Yellowstone' co-star Dabney Coleman
Kevin Costner pens down heartfelt tribute to late ‘Yellowstone' co-star Dabney Coleman
Pandemic 'shattered' John Krasinski heart in brutal way
Pandemic 'shattered' John Krasinski heart in brutal way
Kate Beckinsale shares hilarious farmer encounter on filming set
Kate Beckinsale shares hilarious farmer encounter on filming set