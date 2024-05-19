Jeff Daniel dishes out 'Dumb and Dumber' toilet scene

Jeff Daniel talked about his infamous toilet scene in the movie Dumb and Dumber fearing it may affect his acting career.



During his recent interview with the USA Today, the 69-year-old actor revealed the big risk he took when he chose to play the role of Harry Dunne starring alongside Jim Carrey.

Daniel has a scene in the comedy movie where his character is suffering from some gut issue.

According to Daniel, this scene could be detrimental to his career, he said, "It's one thing to read the toilet scene, but then the day comes and we're actually going to do the toilet scene. I told Jim, ‘This is either the beginning of my career or the end of it’.”

Moreover, his agent also tried to take him out of the film by Peter and Bobby Farrelly and even given a very low offer of 50 thousand dollars for the role as the studio executive was not in favor of casting him.

But the actor abruptly called the studio and accepted the offer as per DailyMail.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show in 2021 Daniel recalled his agent’s words saying, “This is not the direction you need to be going. We're going to stop this and get you off this movie.”

It is pertinent to mention that it was Daniel’s first comedic film before he was a young dramatic actor who starred in Woody Allen's The Purple Rose Of Cairo in 1985 and Terms Of Endearment in 1983.