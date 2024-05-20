Jon Wysocki, STAIND rock band drummer breathes his last at 53

Jon Wysocki, the founding member and drummer of the rock band, STAIND, died at the age of 53, on May 18, 2024.

According to Blabbermouth, the musician was facing issues with his liver that led him to remain under medical supervision.

The drummer’s death, who passed away at the age of 53, was confirmed by his bandmates in LYDIA’S CASTLE.

Taking to their official Instagram, they wrote, "On 5/18/2024 at 8:02pm, Jon Wysocki passed away surrounded by family and friends that loved him dearly. An official statement will be developed shortly."

While the band STAIND uploaded a heartfelt tribute to their drummer writing, We first met Jon through mutual friends in 1994. We came together with Mike, Aaron, and Johnny April in 1995 and founded Staind. The 17 years that followed were some of the best memories of our times together.”

“From practice in Ludlow, Mass to touring around the world, Jon was integral to who we were as a band. Our hearts go out to Jon’s family, and fans around the world who loved him,” STAIND concluded.

Jon Wysocki, along with singer Aaron Lewis, guitarist Mike Mushok and bassist Johnny April formed STAIND in 1995 and remained a group until 2011.