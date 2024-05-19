Zayn Malik headlines solo concert first time ever since One Direction split

Zayn Malik’s just marked another step in his solo music career with his latest performance.

The PILLOWTALK singer held a sold-out concert on May 17, at Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London, making it his first-ever headlining solo gig and his first concert ever since he left the band, One Direction in 2015.

Malik took the stage of the London venue to perform different songs from his newly released album, Room Under the Stairs, for the first time, declaring the night as “unforgettable” in his Instagram post.

“Unforgettable night London! Thanks,” he captioned the video of his uploaded performance, expressing gratitude to his fans.



In the video, a snippet also features the 31-year-old artist thanking his fans for “all of the love and support over the years,” accepting that it “took a while” for him to return.

While in another fan-recorded video uploaded on X, formerly Twitter, during the milestone show, Malik also told the energetic crowd, “I missed this.”

“This is an exciting night,” he said at the concert adding, “I’m very grateful to you all, and I hope you have a great night."