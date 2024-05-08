 

Vin Diesel pays sweet tribute to Rita Moreno

Vin Diesel attended the WNET Group 2024 gala on Tuesday

By
Web Desk

May 08, 2024

Vin Diesel pays sweet tribute to Rita Moreno 

Vin Diesel just celebrated Rita Moreno and her incredible, decades-long legacy in the entertainment industry.

The 92-year-old Puerto Rican actress attended the WNET Group's 2024 gala at the Edison Ballroom in New York City at on Tuesday, May 7.

According to PEOPLE magazine, at the event, Vin Diesel paid a heart felt tribute to his onscreen grandmother and her impeccable acting skills.

On stage, the 56-year-old star delivered a speech in honour and support of Moreno, who portrayed Abuelita, the grandmother of Diesel's long-running character, Dominic Toretto, in Fast X.

“My dream as a kid growing up here in New York … my first crush … was Rita," his tribute kicked off.

He continued, "I had the incredible luxury of meeting one of my idols and from that moment on I thought the only human in the world that could play the most significant role to Dom Toretto would be Rita Moreno."

Vin Diesel deemed Rita Moreno the reason he believed that a child who "looks like me" can make it as a famous actor.

More From Showbiz

'Power Book II: Ghost' final season reveals Tariq's rise as 'Apex Predator' video

'Power Book II: Ghost' final season reveals Tariq's rise as 'Apex Predator'
Emma Stone lauds friend Taylor Swift ex Joe Alwyn video

Emma Stone lauds friend Taylor Swift ex Joe Alwyn
David Beckham checks up on Tom Brady post Netflix roast release

David Beckham checks up on Tom Brady post Netflix roast release
Kendall Jenner lauds Cara Delevingne for support in modelling

Kendall Jenner lauds Cara Delevingne for support in modelling
Jelly Roll wife Bunnie XO pays sweet tribute to late father

Jelly Roll wife Bunnie XO pays sweet tribute to late father
Liam Hemsworth sports new Geralt outfit in 'The Witcher': First look video

Liam Hemsworth sports new Geralt outfit in 'The Witcher': First look
Anne Hathaway 'feels very lucky' in marriage to Adam Shulman

Anne Hathaway 'feels very lucky' in marriage to Adam Shulman
Tom Brady eager to make amends with Gisele Bundchen after Netflix 'Roast'?

Tom Brady eager to make amends with Gisele Bundchen after Netflix 'Roast'?
Enrique Iglesias wife 'not at all' jealous of singer 'embracing' fans

Enrique Iglesias wife 'not at all' jealous of singer 'embracing' fans
Jerry Seinfeld regrets taking dig at Howard Stern

Jerry Seinfeld regrets taking dig at Howard Stern

ScHoolboy Q lashes out on new breed of rappers

ScHoolboy Q lashes out on new breed of rappers
Jack Black breaks a sweat during Manchester rock performance

Jack Black breaks a sweat during Manchester rock performance