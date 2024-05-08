Vin Diesel pays sweet tribute to Rita Moreno

Vin Diesel attended the WNET Group 2024 gala on Tuesday

Vin Diesel just celebrated Rita Moreno and her incredible, decades-long legacy in the entertainment industry.

The 92-year-old Puerto Rican actress attended the WNET Group's 2024 gala at the Edison Ballroom in New York City at on Tuesday, May 7.

According to PEOPLE magazine, at the event, Vin Diesel paid a heart felt tribute to his onscreen grandmother and her impeccable acting skills.

On stage, the 56-year-old star delivered a speech in honour and support of Moreno, who portrayed Abuelita, the grandmother of Diesel's long-running character, Dominic Toretto, in Fast X.

“My dream as a kid growing up here in New York … my first crush … was Rita," his tribute kicked off.

He continued, "I had the incredible luxury of meeting one of my idols and from that moment on I thought the only human in the world that could play the most significant role to Dom Toretto would be Rita Moreno."

Vin Diesel deemed Rita Moreno the reason he believed that a child who "looks like me" can make it as a famous actor.