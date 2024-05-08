Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce reveals 'big loss'

Travis Kelce recently lamented his losses amid Taylor Swift’s relationship.

As fans will know, The Tortured Poet’s Department singer has been dating the NFL player Travis Kelce since the beginning of September 2023, reported Billboard.

Recently, the footballer admitting losing a gigantic amount of money at the 150th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

Venting over his losses on the latest episode of his New Heights podcast, the 34-year-old sportsperson shared that he “almost won” $100,000 at the event.

“I was a nose away from winning that f******* thing, dude,” Travis told his brother and co-host Jason Kelce.

Travis also revealed that he only put his money on Number 11 and “a little bit” on Number 2 as he was already uncertain about his win.

He said, “I was a beginner. I didn't get too far into that,” before noting, “I just wanted to f******** put the money that I brought in there."

“And throw it down on like one horse and just get f******* pumped if that thing was even close. And sure enough, coming around that corner, you see that thing come up," he continued to vent.

He even joked and said, “I almost f******* won a $100,000 off a Japanese horse in the Kentucky Derby,” adding, “Do you think America would have shamed me for that?”

To which, his 36-year-old elder brother replied with a laugh, "I'm shaming you right now, dude," and asked, "You bet on a Japanese horse? What the name of the horse?"

"Forever Young," Travis sang as he concluded the chat.