 

Jason Kelce reveals his 'late' anniversary gift to wife Kylie

Jason Kelce spoke about the gift he got his wife, Kylie Kelce for their wedding anniversary this year

By
Web Desk

May 08, 2024

Jason Kelce just got his wife, Kylie Kelce an anniversary present after being over a month late.

On the latest episode of the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, which aired on Wednesday, May 8, the 36-year-old, was asked about his previous conversation in which he stated how terrible he was at gift-giving.

Travis Kelce had previously suggested his brother to buy Kylie a sword, since the now-retired athlete had mentioned that this year’s gift to his wife would be something made of iron.

In the latest conversation Jason had on the podcast, he confirmed, "We got the sword. Kylie loves it."

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end questioned the former Philadelphia Eagles player whether Kylie actually liked the gift to which he responded, "I'm pretty sure. I think she does."

"I've seen better. It's not that sharp. But it's for show, it's a symbol," Jason added as Travis suggested to "sharpen that thing up," calling the present a "nice a** sword."

Jason Kelce further revealed that the sword is engraved with Kylie's nickname, reading, "Happy anniversary, Princess Kyana."

