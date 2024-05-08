 

Richie Sambora hints at Bon Jovi comeback?

Richie Sambora discussed his return to the rock band, Bon Jovi

By
Web Desk

May 08, 2024

Richie Sambora just hinted at a possible Bon Jovi reunion as he admitted that the comeback would mean everything to his fans.

The 64-year-old musician, revealed in a sneak peek of the latest episode of The Allison Hagendorf Show that he has not completely shut off the idea of playing with the rock band that he abruptly left in 2013.

“If he gets [his voice] back, I’ll go play. I got songs,” Sambora told Hagendorf referring to the frontman Jon Bon Jovi.

For the unversed, Jovi underwent vocal cord surgery in 2022. “I swear to God. It’s the honest-to-God truth… I told everybody that I would without a doubt go back. The world needs it… We need hope,” Sambora added.

He continued, “The fans will just love it. It’s not finance, it has nothing to do with. The world could use it.”

“But as Jon said, he’s been having problems with his voice, and now he had that operation… It’s an iffy thing at best. I don’t know if there’s anybody that has ever had that be successful. I’m not really sure about that. And I went to his house, and we talked about it,” Richie Sambora as he discussed the uncertainty.

