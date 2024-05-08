Jennifer Lopez's new demand for Ben Affleck laid bare

Jennifer Lopez reportedly wants her husband Ben Affleck to follow in Matt Damon’s footsteps.

Recently, the celebrity couple, who is also called Bennifer, failed to impress fans as Ben Affleck ditched 2024’s Met Gala for a reported film shooting.

However, following this news an insider dishes to In Touch Weekly that Ben Affleck is “furious” to follow in his friends’ footsteps and getting slammed for doing so on the instructions of Jennifer Lopez,

For those unfamiliar, the Daredevil alum recently appeared for Tom Brady’s Netflix Roast, but fans cannot help but notice the change in his appearance and sparked plastic surgery rumours.

An insider also shared with In Touch Weekly, “Ben’s comedy roast of Tom Brady seems to have backfired.”

The source went on to mention, “He was coming for the public’s negative social media comments towards Tom but ended up igniting a firestorm about his own appearance.”

“He’s furious because he’s getting slammed for fillers and Botox that Jen pushed him to get,” they even added.

Spilling the beans on the recent rift between Jennifer and Beb, the insider said, “Ben’s upset with Jen because if it wasn’t for her he would never get work done, but she’s convinced him that everybody in Hollywood does a little facial maintenance, including his good friends, like Matt Damon.”

They even confirmed that Ben “takes responsibility for agreeing to certain procedures, but from now on he says he wants to age gracefully,” but Jen “doesn’t agree.”

Wrapping up the chat, the insider claimed about Jennifer, “She says he looks great, but that’s where they’re at.”