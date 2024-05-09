 

Drew Barrymore reveals date gone wrong story

Drew Barrymore opens up about a date that she thought would be her last

For Drew Barrymore, a date once took a deadly turn or as she believed at the time, as she opened up about the bone-chilling experience.

On her self-titled show, the Scream star said she went on a date with someone she thought to know, but the meeting turned in what signalled her his date's plan to "murder" her.

"He was someone I thought I knew, or I knew a lot of people who knew him, so it felt safe, right? That feels safe," the 49-year-old added. "And he was really cute, and I was like, 'OK.'"

She continued, "He was like, 'Come to my apartment,' which I, again, if I didn't know people who know him, would have never done. Ever."

Remembering his spot, she said, he was "in the middle of a remodel." Adding, "We both love home design — that's my passion, I find out that's his — and I'm walking through his house and we go down to the basement."

Drew explained her love for "laundry" made her to see her date's basement. But what she saw there, she says, spooked her.

"I'm in the basement in the laundry room, and there's a giant — I can't even explain how — large size roll of clear plastic [wrap]," noting, "And I am in this room, and I look down, and I just went, 'I need to go back upstairs.'"

Getting honest about the incident, Drew told her date, "'You know, I know we don't really know each other, but I was really afraid that you were going to murder me.'"

