Taylor Swift craze overpowers Olympics fever

Demand for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour overtake the Summer Olympics in France

Taylor Swift craze overpowers Olympics fever

The excitement of Eras Tour in France is dwarfing the summer Olympics as Taylor Swift huge fanbase is overtaking the mega sporting event.



In a report by Bloomberg, the appeal of the key athletic games is pale compared to the Grammy concerts outside Paris from May 9 to 13 that are drawing as many as five times as Americans to the country as the games.

Jack Ezon, who is a co-founder of a New York travel company called Embar Beyond, said, "I never would have anticipated it; she's even overshadowing the Olympics."

Overall, the chief says, Carolina's hitmaker tour is benefitting the local economy as he shares data of his company that pointed to over 200 trips to Paris in which a number of clients opted to stay at the luxury hotels and a portion of them are mother-daughter duos who are set to go on a shopping spree.

The report, meanwhile, adds that the unexpected low demand for the Olympics games cut down the prices of hotels.

In the meantime, Taylor's Eras Tour is considered a Midas touch for economies as her concerts added $4.3 billion to the U.S. GDP in the past year.