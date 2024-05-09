Matthew Koma jokes about wife's fidelity post first child's birth

Matthew Koma pokes fun at his own daughter’s lack of similarities to him hours after birth

Matthew Koma jokes about wife's fidelity post first child's birth

Matthew Koma has just left fans in rib tickling laughter with insights into how his daughter has been since birth.

He weighed in on everything via a candid Instagram post.

The post featured a collection of raw images taken during the birthing process.

The images are mainly in black and white, and show the duo with minimal clothing, all while Duff seemingly opts for a water birth.

There was a caption that left fans reeling in the comments section.

It began with an update regarding the newborn and reads, “My literal warrior goddess of a wife gave birth to our beautiful Townes Meadow Bair at home on 5/3/24.”

The new dad also slipped in a little jibe at the same time and it was about the post-partum mother of his infant.

Referencing the lack of any similarities between him and his little one the new dad quipped, “She’s happy, healthy, chunky and looks like nobody in our genetic pool so if anyone knows of @hilaryduff’s whereabouts roughly 9 months ago to date, please reach out for a cash reward.”



This incited a roar on social media and pushed one fan to say, “She came out the womb with your haircut Think she’s yours, bud. Congratulations!”

Another however took the comedic bit in a different direction and said, “I followed you bc you’re married to @hilaryduff but tbh I stayed for the comedic captions, you make me laugh every time”.