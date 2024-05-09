Gisele Bundchen breaks cover after Tom Brady roast

 

May 09, 2024

Gisele Bunchen made her first appearance after she was mocked at her ex-husband Tom Brady’s Netflix roast.

In pictures obtained by In Touch, the supermodel was seen leaving a gym in Miami, Florida after working out. She flaunted her toned physique and washboard abs in a black top and matching leggings as she walked towards her car.

The pictures come after Kevin Hart poked fun at Gisele’s new relationship with her jiu-jitsu instructor during Tom’s roast episode.

“Everyone should have known. You can't lose any fights to the bonus dad, Jesus Christ, the kids gonna have to change their name – (expletive) guy who knows karate, Tom. You can't fight this guy. I can't help you with this guy,” the comedian had said.

An insider told US Weekly that Gisele was “left disappointed” that the NFL quarterback didn’t defend her and put “football before his family.”

According to the tip, she was angered by the "disrespectful" portrayal of their marriage which ended with divorce in October 2022.

However, later, another source revealed that Tom has now contacted “to apologize.”

The tipster added, “They are cordial and only communicate about the kids.”

