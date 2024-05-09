Ben Affleck prefers 'alone time' over Jennifer Lopez's fame: Insider

Ben Affleck recently skipped Jennifer Lopez's big night where she was honored with Pride Award

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck need to spend some time apart to maintain a healthy relationship.

A source told In Touch that the Batman actor missed out on his wife’s big night at the Hispanic Federation Annual Gala, where she was honored with the Pride Award, because he had other commitments.

“He was in L.A. shooting a movie. So she had to attend alone,” the insider claimed.

The tipster further spoke about their dynamics, stating, “Ben and J. Lo are normally together 24/7, but lately, they’ve been spending time apart.”

“Jen’s need to make their relationship so public and perfect often leaves Ben feeling overwhelmed and henpecked. He just needs to be by himself sometimes, out of her shadow,” they talked more about the couple that went 30 days without getting photographed in March

Previously, Ben has admitted that he and Jennifer have different takes when it comes to fame.

“I hate being famous. Getting back together, I said, ‘One of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media. Then I realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. We’re just two people with different approaches trying to learn to compromise,” he had clarified.