Scottish actor Brian McCardie’s sister gives major update regarding sudden death

Brian McCardie, the Line of Duty star's sudden death left his family devastated.



Two weeks after his passing, the late actor’s sister Sarah McCardie took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and revealed that he suffered an aortic dissection, an uncommon state in which weak aortic wall ruptures.

Sarah wrote in the post, “Hi all, the McCardie family would like to thank everyone for their overwhelming support regarding the sudden passing of Brian James McCardie, beloved son, brother, uncle and friend.”

Noting the cause of death she penned, “Brian died due to an aortic dissection, causing short pain and a sudden death.”

Moreover, she made an announcement about Brian’s final farewell, and added, “There will be a funeral mass held on Thursday 23rd May at 11.30am at St Mary's Church, 70 Bannatyne Street, Lanark.”

She continued, “We then move on at 1.30pm to Holytown Crematorium, Memorial Way, Holytown, Motherwell, where we will celebrate Brian's life before he takes his final bow.”

“We will feel your support from afar. With love and thanks, The McCardie family, Eddie, Moira, Martin, Ed, Liz and Sarah. Xxx,” Sarah concluded the post.

Brian is popularly known for his role as underworld boss John Thomas 'Tommy' Hunter in BBC’s hit police series, Line of Duty.

Throughout his acting career, the Scottish actor has been part of several TV and Big screen productions. He starred alongside Sean Bean in BBC prison crime drama Time and Irvine Welsh's TV series Crime.

Meanwhile, his Big screen projects include Filth and Low Winter Sun also starring Mark Strong.