 

Sabrina Carpenter can't get over 'Saturday Night Live' debut

Sabrina Carpenter appeared on Saturday Night Live season 49 finale on Saturday

By
Web Desk

May 20, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter can't get over 'Saturday Night Live' debut

Sabrina Carpenter is still hung over her Saturday Night Live debut.

The 25-year-old singer appeared on the show’s season 49 finale on Saturday which was hosted by actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

She sang her hit single Espresso during the episode and also shared a clip from her appearance on Instagram in which she can be seen crooning, "I'm working late, 'cause I'm a singer." during the bar-themed performance.

Referencing the same lyrics in her caption, the musician wrote, "Literally working late cuz I’m a singer @nbcsnl thank you for having us. I'm sooooo not chill about it and never will be."

She also performed her other hit tracks like Feather and Nonsense.

Her debut on the show also comes amid Adele’s shoutout in which she mentioned Espresso during her Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

"As I got into bed last night — 'cause that's a very late night for me, normally I'm in bed by 9 p.m. — I found myself singing, 'I'm working late, 'cause I'm a singer,’” the British singer said.

Reacting to her video, Sabrina penned on her Instagram, "Um guys can someone check on me.”

Courteney Cox reveals she feels Matthew Perry's presence after his passing
Courteney Cox reveals she feels Matthew Perry's presence after his passing
Scottish actor Brian McCardie's sister gives major update regarding sudden death
Scottish actor Brian McCardie's sister gives major update regarding sudden death
Drake loses big after Kendrick Lamar 'beats' him
Drake loses big after Kendrick Lamar 'beats' him
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez unfazed by ‘outside hate' amid divorce rumours video
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez unfazed by ‘outside hate' amid divorce rumours
Ryan Sutter slams split rumors following cryptic post
Ryan Sutter slams split rumors following cryptic post
Reese Witherspoon moves on from ex Jim Toth, starts dating again: ‘She's having fun'
Reese Witherspoon moves on from ex Jim Toth, starts dating again: ‘She's having fun'
Cassie's lawyer slams Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'self centered' apology video
Cassie's lawyer slams Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'self centered' apology
Sienna Miller, daughter Marlowe attend 'Horizon' Cannes premiere together
Sienna Miller, daughter Marlowe attend 'Horizon' Cannes premiere together
Kylie Jenner, son Aire enjoy enjoy Monster Jam finals: See photos
Kylie Jenner, son Aire enjoy enjoy Monster Jam finals: See photos
Harry Styles, Taylor Russell end romance after Japan getaway
Harry Styles, Taylor Russell end romance after Japan getaway
Kevin Costner's tearful 'Horizon' debut receives standing ovation at Cannes
Kevin Costner's tearful 'Horizon' debut receives standing ovation at Cannes
Nicola Peltz pens tearful farewell to her late grandmother
Nicola Peltz pens tearful farewell to her late grandmother