Sabrina Carpenter can't get over 'Saturday Night Live' debut

Sabrina Carpenter is still hung over her Saturday Night Live debut.



The 25-year-old singer appeared on the show’s season 49 finale on Saturday which was hosted by actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

She sang her hit single Espresso during the episode and also shared a clip from her appearance on Instagram in which she can be seen crooning, "I'm working late, 'cause I'm a singer." during the bar-themed performance.

Referencing the same lyrics in her caption, the musician wrote, "Literally working late cuz I’m a singer @nbcsnl thank you for having us. I'm sooooo not chill about it and never will be."

She also performed her other hit tracks like Feather and Nonsense.

Her debut on the show also comes amid Adele’s shoutout in which she mentioned Espresso during her Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

"As I got into bed last night — 'cause that's a very late night for me, normally I'm in bed by 9 p.m. — I found myself singing, 'I'm working late, 'cause I'm a singer,’” the British singer said.

Reacting to her video, Sabrina penned on her Instagram, "Um guys can someone check on me.”