 

Courteney Cox reveals she feels Matthew Perry's presence after his passing

By
Web Desk

May 20, 2024

Courteney Cox revealed that she feels her late Friends co-star, Matthew Perry, visits her despite his passing while marking the 20th anniversary of the hit sitcom’s series finale.

The actor, who played the iconic role of Monica Geller in the series, told CBS Sunday Morning that she believes Perry’s spirit guides her.

Paying a tribute to Perry, Cox said, “I’m so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years,” before adding, “He visits me a lot, if we believe in that.”

“I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew,” Cox explained when inquired about her spirituality. “I feel like there are a lot of people that, I think, guide us.”

“I do sense — I sense Matthew’s around for sure,” she added.

Perry’s fans were devastated after it was announced that the actor, famous for portraying the role of Chandler Bing in Friends, was found dead at his in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Remembering her late co-star, Cox paid a heartfelt tribute to him on Instagram with a sweet clip of them together from the show.

She penned, “I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day. When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share.”

“In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.”

