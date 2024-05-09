 

Katherine Schwarzenegger takes a jibe at Met Gala 2024 looks

Critics miss the time Met Gala was chic and classy, including Katherine Schwarzenegger.

By
Web Desk

May 09, 2024

Katherine Schwarzenegger takes a jibe at Met Gala 2024 looks

The Met Gala was a seemingly successful evening with the internet abuzz with Must-Watch looks from its Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion catalog. But critics also made headlines with all that went wrong this year.

Author Katherine Schwarzeneggers is among those feeling strongly about the recent fashions and questioning the fate of the annually-held fashion exhibition that was once 'chic and classy.'

Katherine recalled a classic 2001 Met Gala in a now-expired Instagram story and also shared a post from her mother's 2001 Met Gala night.

“When the Met Gala was chic and classy,” Schwarzenegger added above the picture.

Her mother, Maria Shriver, could be seen in a sleek lavender dress with her hair in a neat updo, accompanied by her parents for the black tie event.

Reminiscing how those times were 'a little low key' in a light-hearted caption, Maria went on to pique curiosity about this year's Met Gala.

Maria wrote: "It’s the first Monday in May and the Met Gala is underway! Things were a little more low key when I attended back in 2001, but I thought I would share some photos from that wonderful night. Not only did I get to wear this beautiful dress, but I got to attend with both my parents, as well as my cousin, Caroline. What do you think: would we rock the red carpet in these same looks tonight?"

The Met Gala franchise launched in 1948 to fundraise for the Costume Institute. 

More From Showbiz

'Power Book II: Ghost' final season reveals Tariq's rise as 'Apex Predator' video

'Power Book II: Ghost' final season reveals Tariq's rise as 'Apex Predator'
Emma Stone lauds friend Taylor Swift ex Joe Alwyn video

Emma Stone lauds friend Taylor Swift ex Joe Alwyn
David Beckham checks up on Tom Brady post Netflix roast release

David Beckham checks up on Tom Brady post Netflix roast release
Kendall Jenner lauds Cara Delevingne for support in modelling

Kendall Jenner lauds Cara Delevingne for support in modelling
Jelly Roll wife Bunnie XO pays sweet tribute to late father

Jelly Roll wife Bunnie XO pays sweet tribute to late father
Liam Hemsworth sports new Geralt outfit in 'The Witcher': First look video

Liam Hemsworth sports new Geralt outfit in 'The Witcher': First look
Anne Hathaway 'feels very lucky' in marriage to Adam Shulman

Anne Hathaway 'feels very lucky' in marriage to Adam Shulman
Tom Brady eager to make amends with Gisele Bundchen after Netflix 'Roast'?

Tom Brady eager to make amends with Gisele Bundchen after Netflix 'Roast'?
Enrique Iglesias wife 'not at all' jealous of singer 'embracing' fans

Enrique Iglesias wife 'not at all' jealous of singer 'embracing' fans
Jerry Seinfeld regrets taking dig at Howard Stern

Jerry Seinfeld regrets taking dig at Howard Stern

ScHoolboy Q lashes out on new breed of rappers

ScHoolboy Q lashes out on new breed of rappers
Jack Black breaks a sweat during Manchester rock performance

Jack Black breaks a sweat during Manchester rock performance