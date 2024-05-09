Katherine Schwarzenegger takes a jibe at Met Gala 2024 looks

Critics miss the time Met Gala was chic and classy, including Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The Met Gala was a seemingly successful evening with the internet abuzz with Must-Watch looks from its Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion catalog. But critics also made headlines with all that went wrong this year.

Author Katherine Schwarzeneggers is among those feeling strongly about the recent fashions and questioning the fate of the annually-held fashion exhibition that was once 'chic and classy.'

Katherine recalled a classic 2001 Met Gala in a now-expired Instagram story and also shared a post from her mother's 2001 Met Gala night.

“When the Met Gala was chic and classy,” Schwarzenegger added above the picture.

Her mother, Maria Shriver, could be seen in a sleek lavender dress with her hair in a neat updo, accompanied by her parents for the black tie event.

Reminiscing how those times were 'a little low key' in a light-hearted caption, Maria went on to pique curiosity about this year's Met Gala.

Maria wrote: "It’s the first Monday in May and the Met Gala is underway! Things were a little more low key when I attended back in 2001, but I thought I would share some photos from that wonderful night. Not only did I get to wear this beautiful dress, but I got to attend with both my parents, as well as my cousin, Caroline. What do you think: would we rock the red carpet in these same looks tonight?"

The Met Gala franchise launched in 1948 to fundraise for the Costume Institute.