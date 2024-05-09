 

Kanye West advised against 'detrimental' future plans

Kanye West's new move is reportedly 'detrimental' for his career

By
Web Desk

May 09, 2024

Photo: Kanye West advised against 'detrimental' future plans

Kanye West is seemingly heading for a collapse with his explicit content aspirations.

As fans will know, the controversial rapper recently got slammed for announcing “Yeezy P*** studio” after “parading” his Australian muse Bianca Censori’s bare figure during their various step-outs.

In the wake of these events, an adult star, John Legendary, spoke to The Mirror about how Kanye and his explicit content addiction might turn out to be harmful for his career.

In a recent chat with the outlet, John said, "I'm a little nervous. I'm more nervous for him because he has this P*** addiction.”

He also recalled, “I read that he's admitted that P*** affected almost every choice that he made for the rest of his life since he was like five years old since he first saw his dad's Playboy magazine. He also mentioned something about Hollywood being a brothel.”

"So he's been very vocal about P********** and the harm that it's done in our society and the harm that it's done to his personal life," he said in conclusion.

