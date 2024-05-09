 

Questlove addresses 'mudslinging' between Drake and Kendrick Lamar

By
Web Desk

May 09, 2024

Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s rap beef has taken a rather severe turn and The Roots drummer, Questlove, just put his stance forward.

On May 7, 2024, Tuesday, the musician addressed the “wrestling match level mudslinging” between the artists in a candid Instagram post.

As he blasted the two Grammy-winning rappers for throwing low blows in the name of hip-hop, he wrote, “Nobody won the war.”

Questlove continued, “This wasn’t about skill. This was a wrestling match level mudslinging and takedown by any means necessary — women & children (& actual facts) be damned.”

He even pointed out the audience that have been fueling the feud between Lamar and Drake, adding, “Same audience wanting blood will soon put up ‘rip’ posts like they weren’t part of the problem.”

“Hip Hop truly is dead,” Questlove said, signing off.

For the unversed, Drake and Kendrick have been involved in an ongoing war of diss tracks where the two artists have made insulting remarks against each other varying from family insults to pedophilia claims and domestic assault allegations.

