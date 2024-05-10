Prince Harry sparks fears over his anger and bitterness towards King Charles

King Charles’ decision with Prince Harry has sparked a wide array of questions about the future about everything.

Claims about it all have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Tom Bower.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent interviews with The Mirror.

During the course of that interview, he warned about an impending shift in Buckingham Palace’s relationship with Prince Harry.

Speaking especially of King Charles as well the expert was quoted saying, “It's impossible to exaggerate the significance of King Charles' decision not to see his son Harry while Harry is in the UK for the Invictus games.”

He also said, “It's an unambiguous statement that Harry is not welcome; that the relationship between father and son has broken down, perhaps irretrievably.”

For those unversed with the context, questions about the future of Prince Harry’s relationship with his father have come to light after the Duke himself released a statement about the ‘speculations’.

It read, “The Duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”