 

'Mature' Zayn Malik supportive of Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper relationship?

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid parted ways in 2021 after a relationship of nearly six years

By
Web Desk

May 09, 2024

Zayn Malik has seemingly moved on from Gigi Hadid breakup.

As fans will know, the former One Direction boy band member, Zayn Malik, shares a 3-year-old daughter with ex-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid.

Lately, the fashion mogul confirmed her new romance with the Maestro hitmaker, Bradley Cooper, as they were papped enjoying a double date with Taylor Swift and her beau, Travis Kelce.

Now, as per the new findings of Us Weekly, Zayn “is completely supportive,” of Gigi’s new love interest as he is only focused on his daughter’s upbringing at the moment.

Spilling the beans on Gigi and Bradley’s romance, the insider shared that the mother of one is “thrilled with how things are going” with the actor.

The source also said of the former couple, “They went through a rough patch but have both matured and are focusing on their 3-year-old daughter [Khai].”

“It’s important to them that she grows up in a stable environment,” they concluded. 

For those unversed, Gigi Hadid and the Pillowtalk crooner were first romantically linked towards the end of 2015, following the mogul's split from Joe Jonas. 

