Victoria Beckham pours cold water on fans' hope

Fans hope in tatters after Victoria Beckham rules out Spice Girls reunion

May 09, 2024

Fans were on edge at the suggestion of the Spice Girls reunion. But, Victoria Beckham dashed their hopes by stating there are no plans on this.

In a chat with Gwyneth Paltrow, the fashion designer was asked about the possibility of the female band getting back together, especially after its member Mel B teased about it at the Harlow native's 50th birthday bash.

"So often people say 'Are you going to go back on tour?' I am not going to go back on tour, on the record. But I loved that time, and I'm so thankful, I love the girls and I'm so appreciative of the fans."

Moving on the Marvel star questioned VB about her favourite track of Spice Girl."I like 'Say you'll be there' I don't know if it's the song or the catsuit I love," she replied.

"That was the video that my husband was watching when he said: 'I'm gonna marry the one in the PVC catsuit. It has really lovely memories, that song."

She continued, "There were so many great songs, I really am so thankful. Fans couldn't have been more obsessed when they saw the group singing."

