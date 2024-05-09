Travis Kelce 'blushed' when Taylor Swift attended first Chiefs game

Taylor Swift first attended Travis Kelce's game on September 24, 2023

James Winchester, the Kansas City Chiefs’ long snapper, praised Taylor Swift and her dynamics with Travis Kelce in a latest interview.

On the episode of Like a Farmer Podcast, he revealed Travis Kelce's heart-warming reaction to Swift attending her first game at the Arrowhead Stadium.

As he recalled the moment when he learned the 34-year-old artist was in Kelce's family suite during the game, Winchester remembered hearing “rumors”.

Then, Winchester said, he told the Chiefs' equipment manager that he suspected "the whole thing is just made up."

Swift was then pointed out to him from the sidelines by the same manager after Winchester’s discussion.

Winchester then walked “up to Trav” during the game and pointed to the Lover crooner saying, "I'm like, 'Hey man, that's cool she’s here,' and he's like, 'What do you mean? Did they put her up on the Jumbotron or something?' and I'm like, 'No, no, Jay just told me.'"

James Winchester then stated he remembered Travis Kelce "smiling and blushing" as soon as he learned of his girlfriend, Taylor Swift’s support.