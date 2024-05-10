 

Liam Hemsworth sports new Geralt outfit in 'The Witcher': First look

Liam Hemsworth replaces Henry Cavill in upcoming 'The Witcher' season

May 10, 2024

Netflix series The Witcher is currently filming for its upcoming fourth and fifth season consecutively.

Fans of the popular series recently got first glimpse of the new costume of the main character, Geralt of Rivia, portrayed by actor Liam Hemsworth.

In the fourth season Hemsworth will be replacing Henry Cavill, who played the character for first three seasons.

The photo shared on X showcase the new outfit featuring a striking black crocodile leather jacket, a fresh addition to Geralt's usual attire.

A new belt is also part of the updated look, spotted during a scene filmed in Midhurst, West Sussex, where Geralt fights a group of bandits.

As per Whats on Netflix report, this scene might be the opening sequence of Season 4, showcasing the new Geralt's combat skills.

Liam Hemsworth wasn't present during the shoot where these images were captured; instead, his stunt double, Joel Adrian, was photographed in full costume.

