Tom Brady eager to make amends with Gisele Bundchen after Netflix 'Roast'?

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen share a brood of two

Photo: Tom Brady eager to make amends with Gisele Bundchen after Netflix 'Roast'?

As fans will know, Gisele Bündchen reportedly felt ‘disappointed’ about the “distasteful” divorce jokes amid Tom Brady’s Netflix Roast.

However, the former NFL player later apologized to his former wife Gisele and their “children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted."

To note here, Tom and Gisele share two children, son Benjamin, and daughter Vivian.

Now, as per the latest findings of Us Weekly, an insider said, “Tom wants to have a good relationship with Gisele.”

They also added that the footballer does not want their co-parenting relationship to get “awkward” after his show.

“He wants them to have closure and be in a good place,” the source continued.

For those unversed, the former couple filed for a divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

The Brazilian mogul is now dating her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, who was previously his close friend.

Nonetheless, their romance raised eyebrows as rumours emerged if Joaquim caused the duo to drift apart.

But Gisele denied these allegations in an earlier interview in April 2024 and a second source also told In Touch Weekly, “It all happened so quickly — Tom was out and Joaquim was in — and some wondered if Gisele and Joaquim were involved while she was still married to Tom.”