 

Jelly Roll wife Bunnie XO pays sweet tribute to late father

Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie XO announced the death of her father, Bill, on May 8, 2024

By
Web Desk

May 10, 2024

Jelly Roll’s wife, Bunnie XO, just lost her father, Bill, who passed away due to cancer.

The Dumb Blonde podcast host revealed the distressing news via her social media platforms, on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

In a tribute, where she created a montage of different videos featuring her father, she also penned a sweet message on the graphics about their relationship.

"Hey Bill, I’m going to miss you," Bunnie’s tribute began.

She continued, "You are still my favorite rock star & my hero. This one's going to hurt."

"Rest easy & don’t make too many angels fall in love," she wrote, as pictures of Bill playing his guitar and receiving cheek kisses from his daughter and Jelly Roll, could be seen.

Set to the tune of Praying to a God by Mr. Probz, Bunnie XO also added many video that featured her and Bill enjoying life together and creating memories.

For the unversed, Bunnie XO revealed last year that her father, Bill was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer as she went on break amid Jelly Roll’s Backroad Baptism Tour.

