Adele hints at baby plans with husband Rich Paul

Adele, the Grammy winner singer, told her fans that she hopes to be a mother of a daughter.



During the 36-year-old singer’s Los Vegas residency, at Ceasars Palace she revealed that she wants to have a baby girl with her husband Rich Paul.

While performing at she said, “Once I am done with all my ­obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby.”

Adele went on to say, “I want a girl because I've already got a boy. I feel like she might be like the person I love the most in the world, but also prob- ably hate the most in the world — that is what I feel will happen.”

“She's going to put me in my place all the time, isn't she?” she added

The Easy On Me singer admitted that her daughter will be a baby queen of the house who will boss around, she said, “With me as her mother and Rich as her father, she’s going to be a bossy little queen, isn’t she?”

Meanwhile, Adele already shares an 11-year-old son with her ex-husband Simon Konecki who parted their ways in 2019 after one year of marriage.