 

Adele hints at baby plans with husband Rich Paul

Adele tied the knot secretly with Rich Paul at the end of 2023

By
Web Desk

May 20, 2024

Adele hints at baby plans with husband Rich Paul

Adele, the Grammy winner singer, told her fans that she hopes to be a mother of a daughter.

During the 36-year-old singer’s Los Vegas residency, at Ceasars Palace  she revealed that she wants to have a baby girl with her husband Rich Paul.

While performing at she said, “Once I am done with all my ­obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby.”

Adele went on to say, “I want a girl because I've already got a boy. I feel like she might be like the person I love the most in the world, but also prob- ably hate the most in the world — that is what I feel will happen.”

“She's going to put me in my place all the time, isn't she?” she added

The Easy On Me singer admitted that her daughter will be a baby queen of the house who will boss around, she said, “With me as her mother and Rich as her father, she’s going to be a bossy little queen, isn’t she?”

Meanwhile, Adele already shares an 11-year-old son with her ex-husband Simon Konecki who parted their ways in 2019 after one year of marriage.  

Kevin Costner slams doubters as 'Horizon' premieres
Kevin Costner slams doubters as 'Horizon' premieres
Emotional Katy Perry bids farewell to 'American Idol'
Emotional Katy Perry bids farewell to 'American Idol'
Courteney Cox reveals she feels Matthew Perry's presence after his passing
Courteney Cox reveals she feels Matthew Perry's presence after his passing
Scottish actor Brian McCardie's sister gives major update regarding sudden death
Scottish actor Brian McCardie's sister gives major update regarding sudden death
Sabrina Carpenter can't get over 'Saturday Night Live' debut video
Sabrina Carpenter can't get over 'Saturday Night Live' debut
Drake loses big after Kendrick Lamar 'beats' him
Drake loses big after Kendrick Lamar 'beats' him
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez unfazed by ‘outside hate' amid divorce rumours video
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez unfazed by ‘outside hate' amid divorce rumours
Ryan Sutter slams split rumors following cryptic post
Ryan Sutter slams split rumors following cryptic post
Reese Witherspoon moves on from ex Jim Toth, starts dating again: ‘She's having fun'
Reese Witherspoon moves on from ex Jim Toth, starts dating again: ‘She's having fun'
Cassie's lawyer slams Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'self centered' apology video
Cassie's lawyer slams Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'self centered' apology
Sienna Miller, daughter Marlowe attend 'Horizon' Cannes premiere together
Sienna Miller, daughter Marlowe attend 'Horizon' Cannes premiere together
Kylie Jenner, son Aire enjoy enjoy Monster Jam finals: See photos
Kylie Jenner, son Aire enjoy enjoy Monster Jam finals: See photos