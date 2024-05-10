 

David Beckham checks up on Tom Brady post Netflix roast release

David Beckham revealed he watched Tom Brady's Netflix roast

By
Web Desk

May 10, 2024

David Beckham just addressed the latest Netflix special, the Tom Brady roast and expressed his concern for the retired sportsman.

In his latest on screen appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show that aired on May 8, the soccer star shared his sweet and concerned reaction for Tom Brady.

The 49-year-old confirmed that he watched The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady on May 5, and said, "The whole concept is quite funny. It was very funny."

Beckham proceeded to reveal that after he saw Brady taking hits about his personal life from roasters that included host Kevin Hart, Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, Nikki Glaser, Drew Bledsoe, Randy Moss and Kim Kardashian, he was prompted to check up on the former football quarterback.

“But I know Tom well, and I must admit, I did fire him a message just to check if he was OK," Beckham told the host, Jimmy Kimmel.

As Kimmel proceeded to ask of Brady was doing okay, he responded, "He's more than OK, but yeah, it was hard to watch."

Further on in the episode, David Beckham immediately turned down the idea of a roast based on him, telling the host, "No, definitely not."

