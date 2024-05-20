Travis Kelce trusted ones keep him under control

Travis Kelce is a big star, and to stop fame from getting to his head, he says he has surrounded himself with trusted persons who keep him grounded.

"The balance is really just friends and family," he told E! News. "Keeping people around that can tell you you're tripping or you're doing stuff that you shouldn't be doing."

"And on top of that, give you a pat on the back when you're doing things the right way. You gotta have it both ways."

The NFL's tight end similarly filled his inner circle with loved ones, saying it is "always my yin to my yang."

He shared, It "keep those conversations real, those opportunities to be with them, take advantage of those, make sure I find time for that aspect of my life."

He named his trusted ones, and he said they are his team's coach, Andy Reid, his parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce.

"Having great mentors, having great coaches, having great family members and friends, I feel like that's the biggest thing in terms of growth," the 34-year-old continued.