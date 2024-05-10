Angelina Jolie accused of discouraging kids from seeing Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie allegedly encouraged her kids to avoid their father, Jolie's ex husband Brad Pitt.

As reported by PEOPLE Magazine, according to new court filings, these claims come from Tony Webb, a security company owner who has worked for both Jolie and Pitt, amidst their ongoing legal battle over their French winery, Chateau Miraval.

In his declaration submitted to the Los Angeles Superior Court, Webb recounts a conversation with Michael Vieira, an aide to Jolie.

Vieira allegedly attempted to dissuade Webb from allowing two former security guards to testify in the custody battle between the former couple.

"I understood that Mr. Vieira was making this request on behalf of Ms. Jolie. I explained to Mr. Vieira that I had no power to stop them because they were independent contractors and not employees," he stated.

Webb added, "Mr. Vieira then told me that his call should serve as a reminder that those individuals had entered into non-disclosure agreements with Ms. Jolie and that I should remind them of that and tell them that if they testified in the family law case, Ms. Jolie would sue them."

Despite the pressure, one of the guards, Ross Foster, expressed his intention to testify if subpoenaed, revealing he would discuss the actress' alleged instructions to her children to shun Pitt.

The complex legal proceedings started when Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, after an incident involving Pitt and their children on a plane, which was investigated by the FBI and resulted in no charges against the actor.