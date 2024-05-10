 

Prince Harry finds way to show King Charles ‘granny valued him'

Prince Harry tells his worth to Royal Family with key move

By
Web Desk

May 10, 2024

Prince Harry has subtly shown King Charles that he cannot take away his prestige.

The Duke of Sussex, who ensured to wear his Knight Commander of Royal Victorian Order medal at the 10th anniversary of Invictus Games, wanted to showcase his earning as an imports t member of the Royal Family.

Speaking about Harry’s move, royal expert Tom Quinn told The Mirror: "Harry was seen wearing his Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order medal at St Paul's Cathedral for the Invictus service. The medal was given to Harry in 2015 by his late grandmother Elizabeth II for 'services to the monarchy'."

Tom suggested: "Wearing this was Harry's way of reminding his family that his grandmother valued his contribution, even if his father and brother do not. Wearing the KCVO neck and star was also Harry's way of pointing out that he's not the bad boy he's portrayed as being by his father and brother."

He then added: “It's Harry's way of saying he still supports the monarchy despite the way he feels he has been treated. Perhaps more importantly, wearing the medal is Harry's way of saying 'You've taken everything else from me, but you can't take this!'”

