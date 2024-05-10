Amir to miss first T20I against Ireland despite joining team in Dublin today

Amir will be available for the second and third T20I to be played on Sunday and Tuesday respectively

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir in a picture uploaded on his social media account on March 31, 2024. —Instagram/@official.mamir

KARACHI: Fast bowler Mohammad Amir will join Pakistani team in Ireland on Friday (today) for the three-match T20 international series, however, he will miss the opener against the hosts.



Amir left for Dublin on the flight scheduled at 3:30am today. He is unlikely to be considered for selection in the first T20I but will be available for the second and third matches to be played on Sunday and Tuesday, respectively.

The star pacer’s departure was delayed because of late issuance of visa. His visa was issued with the efforts of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

The PCB actively engaged with Cricket Ireland regarding Amir's visa situation. All players, including Amir, had their visa applications processed immediately after the Kakul camp, but anxiety had gripped the PCB headquarters after the pacer didn't get his visa.

Amir was banned from international cricket for five years by the International Cricket Council (ICC) along with Mohammad Asif and Salman Butt, in a spot-fixing case in 2010.

Amir also served half of a six-month custodial sentence in young offenders institutes in Feltham and Dorset.

After marking his return in 2016, the 31-year-old helped Pakistan win the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 where Men in Green bamboozled the arch-rivals India in the final by 180 runs.

Amir is remembered for his breathtaking spell in the final where he dismantled India’s top order by removing Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and the chase-master Virat Kohli.

However, the left-arm bowler announced his international retirement at the age of 28 in December 2020, saying he could no longer play under the management and that he was being "tortured mentally".

But the bowler took back retirement before the recent series against New Zealand and was included in the national squad.

After three-match T20I series against Ireland, Pakistan will leave for Leeds, England, to play a four-match T20I series on May 22, 25, 28 and 30. After the England series, Pakistan will leave for the United States to feature in the T20 World Cup.

Squads

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan

Pakistan's schedule of matches against Ireland

May 10: First T20I at Clontarf

May 12: Second T20I at Clontarf

May 14: Third T20I at Clontarf