Prince Harry opens up about UK trip amid King Charles, royal family's snub

Prince Harry has released first post on his and Meghan Markle’s newly-launched website after King Charles and the royal family snubbed the Duke during his UK trip.



The post on Meghan and Harry’s website revealed the details of the Duke’s UK trip.

It reads, “This year marks the 10th Anniversary of The Invictus Games Foundation (IGF), a milestone defined by courage, resilience, and strength. Over the past few days, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, paid tribute to the foundation’s legacy by participating in a series of events celebrating a decade of changing and saving lives through sport.”

Earlier this week, the Duke joined in conversation with former IGF Chairman Sir Keith Mills and CEO of Fisher House Foundation Ken Fisher.

The group reflected on the inspiration behind establishing the first Games in 2014 and acknowledged the accomplishments of IGF in assisting thousands across the world who have given in service of their nations.

The post further reads, “The conversation was followed by a Service of Thanksgiving and Reception at St. Paul’s Cathedral where The Duke delivered a special reading of 1 Corinthians 12:4–11 to over 1,000 guests. The ceremony was a poignant gathering, with many references to recovery and rehabilitation by international wounded and sick service personnel and veterans.”

With 400 competitors from thirteen nations back in 2014 to 500 competitors from twenty-one nations across every continent in Düsseldorf in 2023, The Invictus Games have shown the world the unbreakable spirit of its competitors.

Each participant’s story is a testament to the power of perseverance and the unwavering will to overcome adversity.

It went on saying, “The Duke’s vision has created more than just a series of sporting events; it has built a legacy that illustrates the power of connection in recovery. The Invictus Games embody compassion, respect, and a belief in the extraordinary capabilities of the human spirit. This 10th Anniversary is not just a celebration of past accomplishments but a reaffirmation of the Games’ enduring mission to inspire, support, and challenge perceptions about what can be achieved with hope and determination.”

Prince Harry attended the 10th anniversary services of Invictus Games in London, however, King Charles and other members of the royal family snubbed the Duke during his return to UK.