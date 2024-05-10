King Charles, Prince William react to Harry's olive branch: Here's how

Prince Harry extended an olive branch to King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton by reaching out to them with invitations

King Charles and Prince William are seemingly on the same page over making peace with Prince Harry, it is believed.



According to the People Magazine, Prince Harry extended an olive branch to King Charles, William and Kate Middleton by reaching out to them with invitations for attending the ‘Service of Thanksgiving’ for the 10-year anniversary of the Invictus Games in London.

The monarch, heir to throne Prince William and Kate apparently rejected Harry’s olive branch by not joining him.

The fresh claims came after the Duke’s spokesperson confirmed that King Charles and Prince Harry will not be meeting during the Duke’s UK trip.

The spokesperson said, "In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the UK, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program.

“The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."