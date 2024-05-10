 

Prince William thrilled to reveal site of project close to his heart

Prince William arrived in southwest of England for the project close to his heart

By
Web Desk

May 10, 2024

Prince William thrilled to reveal site of project close to his heart 

Prince William has shared his excitement as the Prince of Wales visited the southwest of England for an overnight stay.

The future king arrived in southwest of England for a project close to his heart.

The Prince visited the Duchy of Cornwall’s housing project focused on helping homelessness.

Later, taking to X, formerly Twitter and Instagram handles, Prince William shared photos from his visit, saying “Nansledan, Cornwall

“Exciting to think this will be the site of the Duchy of Cornwall’s first ever Innovative Housing Project.”

He went on saying, “In collaboration with St Petrocs, the site will provide 24 high quality temporary homes with wrap around support for local people experiencing homelessness.”

Prince William further said he was ‘inspired’ by Homewards, his initiative to help the homeless in southwest England.

Prince William’s post came as Harry has left the UK after a brief visit to mark the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games, but did not meet with his father King Charles or any other member of the royal family.

More From Entertainment

Zayn Malik answers if he's ever been in love after split with Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik answers if he's ever been in love after split with Gigi Hadid
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle give first interview in Nigeria video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle give first interview in Nigeria
Justin Bieber's mom reveals if he and Hailey Bieber are having twins

Justin Bieber's mom reveals if he and Hailey Bieber are having twins
Prince Diana's brother promises to look after Harry after King Charles snub video

Prince Diana's brother promises to look after Harry after King Charles snub
David Beckham reveals one thing he would 'never' tell Victoria

David Beckham reveals one thing he would 'never' tell Victoria
David Beckham dishes on Spice Girls performance on Victoria's 50th birthday

David Beckham dishes on Spice Girls performance on Victoria's 50th birthday
King Charles makes his loyalty clear: Prince William over Prince Harry

King Charles makes his loyalty clear: Prince William over Prince Harry
full itinerary for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Nigeria trip revealed video

full itinerary for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Nigeria trip revealed
Meghan Markle breaks silence as King Charles snubbed Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle breaks silence as King Charles snubbed Prince Harry
Fans left complaining after Morgan Wallen, Post Malone drop long-awaited duet

Fans left complaining after Morgan Wallen, Post Malone drop long-awaited duet
Prince Harry sends powerful message to King Charles, Prince William video

Prince Harry sends powerful message to King Charles, Prince William

Angelina Jolie's attorney reacts to accusations by Brad Pitt video

Angelina Jolie's attorney reacts to accusations by Brad Pitt