Prince William thrilled to reveal site of project close to his heart 

Prince William has shared his excitement as the Prince of Wales visited the southwest of England for an overnight stay.



The Prince visited the Duchy of Cornwall’s housing project focused on helping homelessness.

Later, taking to X, formerly Twitter and Instagram handles, Prince William shared photos from his visit, saying “Nansledan, Cornwall

“Exciting to think this will be the site of the Duchy of Cornwall’s first ever Innovative Housing Project.”

He went on saying, “In collaboration with St Petrocs, the site will provide 24 high quality temporary homes with wrap around support for local people experiencing homelessness.”

Prince William further said he was ‘inspired’ by Homewards, his initiative to help the homeless in southwest England.

Prince William’s post came as Harry has left the UK after a brief visit to mark the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games, but did not meet with his father King Charles or any other member of the royal family.