Prince William issues strong warning to Harry following King Charles snub

King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly snubbed Harry's invitation to attend Invictus Games event

Prince William has alleged issued a strong warning to his estranged brother Prince Harry after King Charles and the royal family snubbed the Duke during his UK trip.



The Woman’s Day Australia has claimed that the future king has issued Prince Harry a warning to stay away from Kate Middleton and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The entertainment news outlet, citing a royal insider, reported: “They have so much to focus on, her treatment, the children, even the King’s health, so he’s not letting Kate expend any more energy on Harry.”

The source further said Prince William will ‘never forgive’ Harry for everything he has said about Kate, especially in his memoir, when she simply adored him.

“Harry’s betrayal deeply hurt Kate, and William can’t handle seeing her in any further pain,” the insider went on to claim.

The fresh claim came after Harry’s spokesperson confirmed that King Charles and Harry would not be meeting during Duke’s UK trip.

Harry’s representative said, "In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program.

“The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."