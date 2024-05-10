 

Prince William gives major update on Kate Middleton's health with latest move

Prince William was feeling "very relaxed" about his decision to travel overnight, the first for him since Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer

By
Web Desk

May 10, 2024

Prince William has seemingly shared a major update on Kate Middleton’s health as the Prince of Wales visited the southwest of England Thursday for an overnight stay.

According to a report by the Fox News Digital, the future king was feeling "very relaxed" about his decision to travel overnight, a first for him since Kate was diagnosed with cancer.

Speaking to the publication, royal expert Ian Pelham said: "Obviously, William feels that Kate is on the mend now, and he has been very relaxed leaving London and seen in Cornwall."

Later, taking to X, formerly Twitter and Instagram handles, Prince William shared photos from his visit, saying “Nansledan, Cornwall.

“Exciting to think this will be the site of the Duchy of Cornwall’s first ever Innovative Housing Project.”

He went on saying, “In collaboration with St Petrocs, the site will provide 24 high quality temporary homes with wrap around support for local people experiencing homelessness.”

This is Prince William’s first overnight trip since Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis in March.

