Prince Harry sends powerful message to King Charles, Prince William

Prince Harry sent a powerful message to King Charles, Prince William and the rest of the Royal family members as he pushed back against his negative image created by them.



The Duke of Sussex arrived in the UK to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games at St Paul's Cathedral, where he wore his KCVO Neck Order and Star.

According to royal expert Tom Quinn, Harry’s choice of attire was a message to the members of the Royal family that he is “not the bad boy” he’s “portrayed as being by his father and brother.”

The expert also noted that by wearing his medal, he may also be telling Charles and William that he “supports the monarchy despite the way he feels he has been treated.”

Quinn told The Mirror, "Harry was seen wearing his Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order medal at St Paul's Cathedral for the Invictus service. The medal was given to Harry in 2015 by his late grandmother Elizabeth II for 'services to the monarchy.’”

"Wearing this was Harry's way of reminding his family that his grandmother valued his contribution, even if his father and brother do not,” he added. “Wearing the KCVO neck and star was also Harry's way of pointing out that he's not the bad boy he's portrayed as being by his father and brother."

However, Quinn said that it may have been Harry's way of saying “he still supports the monarchy despite the way he feels he has been treated. Perhaps more importantly, wearing the medal is Harry's way of saying 'You've taken everything else from me, but you can't take this!'”