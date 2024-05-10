 

Angelina Jolie's attorney reacts to accusations by Brad Pitt

By
Web Desk

May 10, 2024

Angelina Jolie’s attorney has just come forward with his own insights into the accusations made against her, in the Brad Pitt custody battle.

For those unversed the Maleficent star was recently accused of telling her children to ‘avoid’ their father, and accusations such as that were shared by the head of their security team Tony Webb.

For those unversed his statements came via a sworn declaration that were submitted by Brad Pitt’s attorney.

Everything has been delivered by Jolie's attorney Paul Murphy who issued a statement to the press.

According to Aceshowbiz, “Mr. Pitt's continued attempt to equate common NDAs for security personnel and housekeepers covering confidential information employees learn at work, with him demanding an expanded NDA to ensure the continued coverup of his deplorable actions remains shameful.”

The legal rep also went as far as to add, “This case is not about NDAs in general, but about power and control. All Angelina has ever wanted was separation and health, with positive relationships between all members of their family, including Mr. Pitt. She looks forward to the day when he is finally able to let her go.”

