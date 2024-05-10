 

King Charles makes his loyalty clear: Prince William over Prince Harry

By
May 10, 2024

King Charles made it clear that his loyalty lies with his first born and the future King of Britain, Prince William, and not the “spare” Prince Harry by declining to meet him during UK tour.

Despite carrying out Royal duties and seemingly appearing in good health, the monarch refused to meet Harry citing packed schedule during his brief visit to the UK.

According to royal commentator Jennie Bond, Charles has shown he is loyal to the senior members of the royal family, including William, Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla, by snubbing Harry.

She told GB News, “I was, I have to confess, gobsmacked when I learned that there was to be no meeting between Harry and his father.”

“I was sure that they would find a lot of time actually, but never mind a lot of time, at least a chance to have a cup of tea or an evening drink or breakfast together or something. There must have been time in the King’s schedule for that,” she added.

“I know he has lots of appointments, it’s true, and I know he’s undergoing cancer treatment, but nevertheless, this is a very pointed statement. I think to Harry: you've made your bed I'm afraid you've got to lie on.

“I think probably it's a sense of loyalty to William and to Catherine and to Camilla, all of whom have been on the sharp end of Harry’s tongue.”

