Brittany Mahomes hits the gym with baby son, Bronze

Brittany Mahomes took her son, Bronze along for a workout session

Brittany Mahomes brought along her son, Bronze, during her latest workout session.



On Thursday, May 9, 2024, the Kansas City Current co-owner took to her official Instagram account to upload a few glimpses of her routine on Stories.

Her short clips featured the former sportswoman with her 17-month-old son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, while at the gym.

Brittany, holding her son in her arm in a boomerang video captioned the sweet clip, “My dumb bell for the day,” alongside a laughing face emoji.

In another short clip, the mom of two, smiled ear-to-ear and can be seen carrying her son on her hip as she worked out.

She shares Bronze and daughter, Sterling, with her husband, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

Brittany could be seen in a blue sports tank and matching blue sports pants with her hair tightly tied up in a ponytail.

Brittany Mahomes also reposted a Story by Betina Gozo Shimonek, who is Nike global trainer, where she could be seen doing hip thrusts on a bench with Bronze resting on her stomach.