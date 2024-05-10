 

Brittany Mahomes hits the gym with baby son, Bronze

Brittany Mahomes took her son, Bronze along for a workout session

By
Web Desk

May 10, 2024

Brittany Mahomes brought along her son, Bronze, during her latest workout session.

On Thursday, May 9, 2024, the Kansas City Current co-owner took to her official Instagram account to upload a few glimpses of her routine on Stories.

Her short clips featured the former sportswoman with her 17-month-old son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, while at the gym.

Brittany, holding her son in her arm in a boomerang video captioned the sweet clip, “My dumb bell for the day,” alongside a laughing face emoji.

In another short clip, the mom of two, smiled ear-to-ear and can be seen carrying her son on her hip as she worked out.

She shares Bronze and daughter, Sterling, with her husband, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

Brittany could be seen in a blue sports tank and matching blue sports pants with her hair tightly tied up in a ponytail.

Brittany Mahomes also reposted a Story by Betina Gozo Shimonek, who is Nike global trainer, where she could be seen doing hip thrusts on a bench with Bronze resting on her stomach.

More From Showbiz

Joel Edgerton failed 'Guardians of the Galaxy' audition for THIS reason

Joel Edgerton failed 'Guardians of the Galaxy' audition for THIS reason
Hailey, Justin Bieber managed to keep baby news secret: Here's how video

Hailey, Justin Bieber managed to keep baby news secret: Here's how
Taylor Swift garners praises from Donatella Versace

Taylor Swift garners praises from Donatella Versace
Real inspiration behind Taylor Swift's name revealed: 'It's really funny'

Real inspiration behind Taylor Swift's name revealed: 'It's really funny'
Ryan Gosling reveals his first autograph was from THIS celebrity

Ryan Gosling reveals his first autograph was from THIS celebrity
Taylor Swift gives 'The Eras Tour' new name amid Paris performance

Taylor Swift gives 'The Eras Tour' new name amid Paris performance
Jennifer Garner reveals she was 'so lucky' during 'great' pregnancies

Jennifer Garner reveals she was 'so lucky' during 'great' pregnancies

Lainey Wilson announces 'innovative' new album, 'Whirlwind'

Lainey Wilson announces 'innovative' new album, 'Whirlwind'
Camila Cabello unveils concept behind upcoming album 'C, XOXO'

Camila Cabello unveils concept behind upcoming album 'C, XOXO'
Ringo Starr shares rare insight into friendship with Paul McCartney

Ringo Starr shares rare insight into friendship with Paul McCartney
Post Malone releases music video for 'I Had Some Help' with Morgan Wallen

Post Malone releases music video for 'I Had Some Help' with Morgan Wallen
Kris Jenner talks retirement plans after sharing sad health update

Kris Jenner talks retirement plans after sharing sad health update