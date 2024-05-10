Dana White's viral video triggers company action

White is also friend of Donald Trump

Dana White shows FedEx employee tossing packages. — Instagram/@danawhite

A viral video by the CEO and president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship Dana White caught a scene in New York City this week, which caused a courier company to fire its employee because of mishandling of the customer packages, reported TMZ.

The video by 54-year-old Dana White shows an employee of the FedEx courier company throwing over a dozen packages into his delivery truck.

White — who is also a friend of former US President Donald Trump — told the viewers in his video while he stopped near the driver, who was shooting boxes.

The CEO of UFC said: "FedEx: We’ll get your s–t there, but we’ll f–k it up!"

FedEx takes action as Dana White's video goes viral. — TikTok/@fullviolence

In the video, it can be heard that he and another person were laughing, unlike the Tennessee-based transport company which took swift action and fired its employee.

“The behavior depicted in the video is unacceptable and inconsistent with the professionalism FedEx demonstrates every day,” FedEx told TMZ.

"We are committed to treating our customers’ packages with the utmost care, and this driver is no longer providing service for our company as a result of this behavior."

White’s clip went viral quickly with over 9 million views.