Tiffany Haddish reveals her dating strategy 

Tiffany Haddish just got candid about how she used to go on dates and revealed who she used to consult for advice.

In the newest episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the 44-year-old comedian discussed her experience of going to therapy.

Haddish told the host, Seth Meyers, that she used to perform her standup comedy routines during therapy sessions just to test them out before doing them on stage.

Then, the Girls Trip star revealed that she eventually met a therapist who agreed to accompany her on the dates she went on.



"I would ask the therapist, could you meet me here? I just want you to meet this person and see if they're somebody I should be dating,” Haddish told Meyers.

Tiffany Haddish then proceeded to tell that even though she always heard her therapist in regards to what they had to say of the particular date, she often did not listen to the advice.

"No, I had to learn, because the therapist was telling me don't date that person, and I'd be like 'Oh, okay,' and then I would date them anyway. And then I was like 'Oh dang, the therapist was right,' " she stated.