 

Tiffany Haddish reveals her dating strategy

Tiffany Haddish appeared on the latest episode of the 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'

By
Web Desk

May 11, 2024

Tiffany Haddish reveals her dating strategy 

Tiffany Haddish just got candid about how she used to go on dates and revealed who she used to consult for advice.

In the newest episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the 44-year-old comedian discussed her experience of going to therapy.

Haddish told the host, Seth Meyers, that she used to perform her standup comedy routines during therapy sessions just to test them out before doing them on stage.

Then, the Girls Trip star revealed that she eventually met a therapist who agreed to accompany her on the dates she went on.

"I would ask the therapist, could you meet me here? I just want you to meet this person and see if they're somebody I should be dating,” Haddish told Meyers.

Tiffany Haddish then proceeded to tell that even though she always heard her therapist in regards to what they had to say of the particular date, she often did not listen to the advice.

"No, I had to learn, because the therapist was telling me don't date that person, and I'd be like 'Oh, okay,' and then I would date them anyway. And then I was like 'Oh dang, the therapist was right,' " she stated.

More From Showbiz

Hailey Bieber drops behind-the-scenes picture from vow renewal ceremony

Hailey Bieber drops behind-the-scenes picture from vow renewal ceremony
Hailey Bieber shows baby bump from a new angle video

Hailey Bieber shows baby bump from a new angle

Grandmother publicly hails Jay Z & Beyoncé twins for first time

Grandmother publicly hails Jay Z & Beyoncé twins for first time
'28 Years Later' eyes release after years later

'28 Years Later' eyes release after years later

Dua Lips sits on top of UK chart with new album

Dua Lips sits on top of UK chart with new album
Victoria and David Beckham make the most out of auroras light

Victoria and David Beckham make the most out of auroras light
Zayn Malik confesses shocking regret after 'One Direction' fall out

Zayn Malik confesses shocking regret after 'One Direction' fall out
Data proves Kendrick Lamar wins hot beef?

Data proves Kendrick Lamar wins hot beef?
Blake Shelton wins hilarious pricey auction item

Blake Shelton wins hilarious pricey auction item

Taylor Swift reveals surprise she packs for European Eras tour video

Taylor Swift reveals surprise she packs for European Eras tour
Drake wants to get rid of Beverly Hills mansion?

Drake wants to get rid of Beverly Hills mansion?
David Beckham in stress over Victoria Beckham ageing fight?

David Beckham in stress over Victoria Beckham ageing fight?