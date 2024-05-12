John Krasinski dishes Emily Blunt's Mother's Day plans

As fans will know, Hollywood’s beloved couple, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, are parents to two kids, namely Hazel and Violet.

The Office alum recently sat down for a candid chat on The Tonight Show and weighed in the Mother’s Day celebrations at his home.

The actor started the discussion after receiving a pre-Mother’s Day wish from the show host and disclosed that mostly their kids “run the show” at home.

“It's a lot of, like, ‘Dad, we got this. ‘We rolled past the pharmacy, we got her a mug and some BIC pens,” John shared with a laugh and added, “They got it covered.”

He went on to joke, “And you're like, ‘Wow, she's gonna love that.’”

“Sure enough, she does,” he also noted after which he took a trip down memory lane and shared how he celebrated Mother’s Day in his childhood.

"If you did remember, it was a homemade card," John began.

"Always. Go straight to the heart. But a lot of times I didn't, so I would just run to the art room and whatever had just come out of the kiln — like if I had made a dragon, I was like, 'You can still write 'Mom' on this,’” he observed in an emotional tone after which he moved on to a new topic.